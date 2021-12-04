Invesco Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:HPF opened at $20.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.