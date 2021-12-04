Invesco Ltd. Sells 105,715 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

