Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Raises Dividend to $5.39 Per Share

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 5.39 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.001.

PDBC stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

