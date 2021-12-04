Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.60. 1,486 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) by 6,848.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

