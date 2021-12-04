Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

