Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
