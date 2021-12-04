Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,370,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

