Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 32,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.40. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

