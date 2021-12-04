Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 291% compared to the average daily volume of 713 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.