Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,521% compared to the average daily volume of 29 put options.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

