IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of IOBT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

