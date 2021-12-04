iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

