iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $90,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

