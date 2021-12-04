iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.