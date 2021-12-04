iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.