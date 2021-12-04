iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EWJV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 33,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000.

