iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 688,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 3,451,960 shares.The stock last traded at $66.16 and had previously closed at $65.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

