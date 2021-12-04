iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

