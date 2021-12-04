iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

