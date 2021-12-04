iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

