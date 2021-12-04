Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

