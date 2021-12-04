J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff Sells 773 Shares

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
