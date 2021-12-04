J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff Sells 773 Shares

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

