J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.76. 1,494,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,349. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

