Janel (JANL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Janel to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1202 6034 11270 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.74%. Given Janel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Janel has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s rivals have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 9.13 Janel Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.11

Janel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Janel rivals beat Janel on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

