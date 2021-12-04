Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,503,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,437.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF remained flat at $$7.63 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.
About Japan Post
