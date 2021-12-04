Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,503,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,437.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF remained flat at $$7.63 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

