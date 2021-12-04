Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Tops $0.0636

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

