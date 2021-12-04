Jay S. Sidhu Sells 50,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $224,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

