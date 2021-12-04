Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OGI. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

