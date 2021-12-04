Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

DH opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,415,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

