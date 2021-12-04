Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KNCAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

KNCAY stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

