Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
KNCAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
