Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

