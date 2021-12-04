JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.