JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,480.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,454.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

