John Eugene Carrington Sells 22,375 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50.

NYSE:STEM traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 5,278,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

