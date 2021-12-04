John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

