John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
