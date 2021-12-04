John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

