Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.09 and its 200-day moving average is $445.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.