Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

