Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $291,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $455.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.