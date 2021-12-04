Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

