Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $586.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

