Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.28.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.