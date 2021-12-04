Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,705 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

