Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $236,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.