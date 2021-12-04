Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
JOUT traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,278. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $988.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
