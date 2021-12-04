Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,651 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

