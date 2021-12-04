Joseph Patrick Brandon Purchases 2,500 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alleghany alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00.

NYSE:Y opened at $658.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $664.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.53. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.