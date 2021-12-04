Joseph Stilwell Buys 5,178 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,961.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

