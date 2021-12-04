JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.95 ($72.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

