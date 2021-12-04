JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 535 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 612.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,485.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have acquired 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

