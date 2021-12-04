JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

